Kerala Actress Abduction Case: Police Records Bishop's Statement

A bishop's statement has been recorded in connection with the 2017 actress abduction case, in which actor Dileep is eighth accused, sources said on Saturday.

Neyattinkara bishop Vincent Samuel, who was ducking the media till now, is understood to have appeared before the Crime Branch earlier this week and recorded his statement at an undisclosed location in Kottayam.

The bishop's name first surfaced this January and it was said that he was instrumental in Dileep getting a bail, the actor's former friend and director Balachandrakumar revealed last December.