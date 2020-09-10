No Fair Trial for Nirav Modi in India: Katju to Depose in UK Court

Former Supreme Cout judge Markandey Katju is slated to testify on Friday, 11 September, as a witness in a United Kingdom court against the extradition of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, reported LiveLaw.

In an email to LiveLaw, Justice (retd) Katju reportedly said that he will not talk about the merits of the criminal case against Modi, but will oppose Indian government’s plea for extradition on the ground that Modi was unlikely to receive a “free and fair trial in India.”

According to LiveLaw, Justice Katju has reasoned that Modi had already been subjected to a “media trial” in India and that the environment in India was hostile.