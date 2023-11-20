Kashmir's Brain Drain: Aspiration For A 'Normal' Life Pushing Students Abroad

This year more than 312 seats are vacant in different campuses of Kashmir University, as per the stats by news agency, KNO.

Students too have genuine reasons for this mass movement away from the valley – limited career choices, wrecked administration, delayed exams, old school methods, no student-friendly approach, and an unprecedented political situation.

As per the official record of J&K higher education department, there are 142 government degree colleges and 208 private colleges across the state. However, is it enough? NO .

The unavailability of preferred subjects in the colleges is the number one reason for students to move out. As per the students, universities and colleges outside the state are offering a more diverse range of programmes, including specialised courses that are not yet available in Jammu and Kashmir.

These include aerospace engineering, biomedical engineering, artificial intelligence and machine learning, renewable energy systems, robotics and automation, film studies, sports management, and marketing.

Syed Alizah (22) from Srinagar is applying to USA and UK-based universities this year after having studied History from Amar Singh College, Srinagar.