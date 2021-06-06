How a Kashmiri Detainee ‘Turned Into a Militant’ in Police Custody

“Our confused mother had no idea what was going on and she just followed the order and asked her son to throw away the weapon and surrender. Malik was asking her to come close to the room where he was hiding but security forces did not allow her to go there,” said Zahoor.

According to the police, later that afternoon, Malik was taken to the SOG camp for further interrogation. However, during the interrogation, he somehow got hold of a service rifle (AK-47) belonging to police constable Amjad Khan and fired indiscriminately at the police personnel. Khan was left injured in the exchange.

The detainee is then said to have locked himself up in a room inside the SOG camp.