BJP Leader Rakesh Pandit Shot Dead by Terrorists in Kashmir’s Tral
Pandit was shifted to hospital but succumbed to his injuries, Kashmir Inspector-General Vijay Kumar told ANI.
BJP leader and Municipal Councillor Rakesh Pandit was on Wednesday, 2 June, evening shot by three unidentified terrorists outside his house in Tral of South Kashmir, reports ANI.
The area has been cordoned off and a search is underway, he added.
According to Kumar, Pandit had been provided with two PSOs as well as a secure hotel accommodation in Srinagar, but had gone to Tral by himself.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with details.)
