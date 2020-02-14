Slain 80-Yr-Old Abdullah Gazali Had a Slew of Terrorists in Family

In 1990, Gazali was the only militant above the age of 50 years, when he launched Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM) and headed it for two years, while introducing it as the guerrilla arm of Jamiat-e-Ahl-e-Hadith in Kashmir. It indoctrinated and recruited hundreds of terror cadres and claimed several attacks on security forces as well as multiple civilian killings.

Security forces arrested Gazali in 1992. During his custodial interrogation at a detention centre near the old airport in Srinagar, he came into contact with another detained militant, Aijaz Ahmad Ahangar of Nawakadal Srinagar. After both of them were released, Gazali got his daughter Rukhsana married to Ahangar.

Ahangar and Rukhsana are known to have travelled to Pakistan through Nepal, using false passports. Living in their new home in Islamabad, the couple had two daughters—Sabira, born according to her travel documents on 13 September, 1997, and Tooba, born on 27 December, 2001, and a son, Abdullah.