Will Geelani’s Exit Effect Change In J&K’s Separatist Discourse? 

The oldest and the most prolific Kashmiri separatist, Syed Ali Geelani, has resigned from the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), an amalgam of over two dozen separatist and pro-Pakistan outfits, which has offices in both parts of Kashmir.

Citing ‘indiscipline’ and ‘unconstitutional activities’ of unnamed APHC constituents, Geelani, on Monday, 29 June, also released an audio message in which he announced ‘complete separation’ from the amalgam.

“Due to the prevailing situation of the APHC, I am announcing complete separation from this forum. In this regard, I have written a detailed letter to all the constituents of the forum. May Allah be our protector and our defender,” Geelani says in the audio message.