No 4G May Worsen COVID-19 Crisis in J&K: Doctors Appeal to PM Modi

Kashmir reported its first coronavirus-related death on Thursday, 26 March, and at least a dozen people have been infected in the valley. The union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been facing an internet blackout since 5 August when the Modi government abrogated Article 370.

As India went into a nationwide lockdown amid escalating cases of COVID-19 across the country, Kashmiri doctors and locals took to social media to express concerns over the slow internet connections and delays in accessing healthcare information.