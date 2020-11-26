‘When Kasab Shot Me, He Smiled’: Youngest 26/11 Witness Recounts

Twelve years since the attacks, Devika says that the government’s promises to give her a home still remain unfulfilled. In 2011, officials from the collector’s office took her and her father’s signature on certain documents. Her family never heard back from them and did not even receive an acknowledgement notice regarding the same, she said.

“If a home was allotted in my name, I don’t know who took it. There have been so many rumours over the years where it has been said that ‘Devika has got everything', but nothing of the sort has happened,” she adds.

After running from pillar to post for over a year, she finally managed to get the Rs 10 lakh compensation that she was supposed to receive from the chief minister.