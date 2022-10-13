Karwa Chauth 2022: Know the Moonrise Timing in Different Cities of India

The Karva Chauth Vrat (fast) is a nirjala (without water & food) kept by married women on the occasion of Karwa chauth. Women can break the fast (vrat) only after the moonrise after looking at their husbands' face and offering special prayers to the moon.

According to Drik Panchang, Karwa Chauth 2022 will start on Thursday, 13 October 2022. The tithi begins at 1:59 am. The festival will end on Friday, 14 October 2022. The tithi ends at 3:08 am.