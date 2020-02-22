‘Kartarpur Corridor A Huge Security Challenge,’ Says Punjab DGP

The corridor was thrown open on 9 November 2019, just days before the 550th anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak. The corridor takes pilgrims straight to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur.

“It is a huge concern…that is why it was not opened for all these years. I was in Intelligence Bureau for eight years…I used to handle it over there. The feeling was that it (the Corridor) will be a huge security challenge. But after that as the community wanted it, the disapora wanted it, it was decided why cannot this dream be realised. So all those security concerns were put on the backburner. And we also gave our go ahead,” the DGP said, reported The Indian Express.