Speaking to The Quint about the report on Karnataka government cancelling trains for migrant workers, Yogendra Yadav of Swaraj India onn Wednesday, 6 May, spoke about 'Girmitiya' (indentured) labourers, and how the state is indulging in 'modern-day slavery'.Taking the reference of these labourers, Yadav said that in early 20th century, labourers from Bhojpur, Jharkhand regions were made to sign agreements with their thumbs. They were taken to Kenya, Trinidad and Sri Lanka other regions abroad and used as slaves, he cited.Yadav alleged that in a similar fashion, the Karnataka government has done the same with the recent order on cancelling their trains.(Catch all the live updates on coronavirus outbreak and lockdown here)."We will keep the migrants. We won't give them food or work. Won't give them trains to return home, then when the trains will be arranged, we will ask for money, and if the labourers manage to collect the fare, we will close the trains. What is this, if not modern slavery?"Yogendra Yadav, Swaraj India founderThe letter by Manjunatha Prasad, Principal Sceratary to the state government stated that they required two trains to be run from Bengaluru to Dhanapur in Bihar. However, it added that the services won't be required from tomorrow, i.e. Thursday.'K'taka Wants Cheap Labour'Yadav stated that the chief minister BS Yediyurappa's meeting with the state's property dealers makes it clear that they would have stated that they need the labour."Karnataka's own labour might be ready to work too. But they would not be cheap right now. So they need labourers, and the ones who will work under any conditions."Yogendra Yadav, Swaraj India founder"Where is the law that says these migrants deserve to go home? Where is the Supreme court?," he asked.Karnataka's Move Against Migrants Unconstitutional: Sanjay Hegde