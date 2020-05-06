The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 49,391 on Wednesday, 6 May. According to the Health Ministry data, there are now 33,514 active cases across the country, while 1,694 people have died. As many as 14,182 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated.Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of cases at 15,525, followed by Gujarat at 6,245 and Delhi at 5,104.Meanwhile, the United States has recorded 2,333 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, news agency AFP reported on Wednesday, 6 May, citing the Johns Hopkins tracker.Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao announced on Tuesday that the lockdown in the state has been extended till 29 MayIndia will be operating as many as 64 flights over seven days to evacuate thousands stranded abroad, according to a flight plan shared by the Ministry of External AffairsLav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, said on Tuesday that the sudden spike in the number of cases was due to delay by states in reporting numbersIndia is currently under the third phase of the lockdown till 17 May to curb the spread of the coronavirusThe number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 49,391 on Wednesday. According to the Health Ministry data, there are now 33,514 active cases across the country, while 1,694 people have died. As many as 14,182 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated.One new COVID-19 case and one death was reported in Odisha on Wednesday, taking the tally in the state to 177, including 115 active cases, 60 recovered patients and two deaths.US President Donald Trump conceded on Tuesday that more Americans will die in reopening the US economy but underlined his insistence on a dwindling coronavirus threat by refusing to wear a mask, even as he toured a mask-making factory, reported AFP.The United States has recorded 2,333 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, news agency AFP reported on Wednesday, citing the Johns Hopkins tracker. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)