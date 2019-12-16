Karnataka School Makes Students Reenact Babri Masjid Demolition

The event was held on Sunday, 15 December, at Sri Rama Vidyakendra High School in Dakshina Kannada district’s Kalladka. According to Bhat, hundreds of students of classes 11 and 12 reenacted the events leading to demolition of Babri Majid with a running commentary in the background.

Towards the end of the play, on the narrator’s cue, students are seen running towards the poster of Babri Masjid. They tear and stomp on the poster as the narrator says, “With whatever they could find, they begin the demolition of Babri Masjid. They, devotees of Hanuman, high on emotions, thus bring down the Babri Masjid.”

This is followed by the children and crowd jumping in joy to the slogans of “Jai Sree Ram”