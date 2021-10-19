Karnataka: Police Dress Up in Saffron for Dasara, Siddaramaiah Hits Out at Govt

Karnataka Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah lashed out against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the ruling BJP government in the state on 17 October over photographs of the staff of Kapu Police Station in Udupi district and Vijayapura Rural district in Karnataka being clad in saffron attire during Dasara celebrations.

Siddaramaiah accused the CM and his government of establishing “jungle raj” in the state, and also asked for Bommai’s resignation.

As soon as the photos went viral, the posts generated a heated debate. Siddaramaiah, the opposition leader, took to Twitter and criticized ruling BJP and the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

In the first tweet he said, “Why have you changed only the attire of police @CMofKarnataka? Give them Trishools (a trident) and an initiation into violence also. Then your dream of establishing a jungle raj might come true.”