Will Submit Resignation Letter to CM Tomorrow: Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa
KS Eshwarappa's name is enmeshed in the alleged suicide case of contractor Santhosh Patil.
i
Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa, whose name was enmeshed in the alleged suicide case of contractor Santhosh Patil, has reportedly said that he will be submitting his resignation letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday, 15 April.
According to news agency ANI, Eshwarappa, on Thursday, said:
"Tomorrow I'm handing over the resignation letter to CM. I thank you all for co-operation."
(With inputs from ANI.)
