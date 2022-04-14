ADVERTISEMENT

Will Submit Resignation Letter to CM Tomorrow: Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa

KS Eshwarappa's name is enmeshed in the alleged suicide case of contractor Santhosh Patil.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa, whose name was enmeshed in the alleged suicide case of contractor Santhosh Patil, has reportedly said that he will be submitting his resignation letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday, 15 April.

According to news agency ANI, Eshwarappa, on Thursday, said:

"Tomorrow I'm handing over the resignation letter to CM. I thank you all for co-operation."

(With inputs from ANI.)

