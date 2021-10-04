Was Arbaz Mulla Killed for Rs 17k Bribe? He Tried Escaping Ram Sene: Family

Six months before 24-year-old Arbaz Aftab Mulla was allegedly killed at Belagavi, he had earnestly tried to avoid what he felt was a threat to his life from the right-wing outfit, Ram Sene, his family told The Quint. On 26 September, Mulla was asked to pay a bribe of Rs 17,000 to keep the Ram Sene leaders "happy", his family added.

While the family did not pay up, Mulla’s severed head, leg, and torso were found on a railway track near Khanapur, Karnataka on Saturday, 2 October. He is believed to have been killed on Wednesday, 29 September. Mulla, a Muslim youth, was killed because he was in a relationship with a Hindu woman for two years, his family alleges.

Karnataka police have arrested eight people with connections to Ram Sene in the case.