K’taka HC Imposes Cost On Cops For Filing FIR Under 66A Of IT Act

The court directed both the officers to file their personal affidavits. In which they tendered unconditional apology and said that the mistake would not be repeated in future. The court while allowing the petition directed the Registrar General to report the receipt of the amount to the court.

Last year, the Supreme Court had issued notice on a PIL which brought to the attention of the Court the continued use of Section 66A IT Act by police, despite the provision being struck down in the 2015 Shreya Singhal decision.

Taking note of the seriousness of the submissions, the bench comprising Justice Rohinton Nariman and Justice Vineet Saran asserted that the concerned officials will be arrested if its order scrapping the provision has been violated.

Section 66A had been dubbed as "draconian" for it allowed the arrest of several innocent persons, igniting a public outcry for its scrapping.

This had led to the Supreme Court striking it down as unconstitutional in March, 2015 in Shreya Singhal v Union of India. The court had ruled that the provision violated freedom of speech and expression guaranteed by Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution of India and that it did not fall under the reason.

(Read the order here).

(Published in an arrangement with LiveLaw)