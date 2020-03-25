Karnataka Health Dept Reveals Address, Info of Home Quarantined

While the link posted by the official handle started showing an error message soon after the tweet, The Quint was able to, after multiple attempts, download one of the excel sheets shared by the government.

Twitterati instantly exploded in rage as people chastised the government for sharing the private information of citizens without their consent, opening them up to bias and discrimination in their neighbourhoods.

“I can't believe it. Someone has leaked the excel sheet of all the people stamped in Bangalore for self isolation with addresses. How can you release personal info of people!! This is what our government will do with NCR and NPR data too!!! (sic),” said one Bengaluru citizen, reacting to the news on Twitter.