Karnataka Health Dept Reveals Address, Info of Home Quarantined
Days after forming special teams to trace and monitor those under home quarantine across the state, the Twitter handle of the Karnataka health department tweeted out a link to excel sheets containing district-wise details of those under home quarantine.
While the link posted by the official handle started showing an error message soon after the tweet, The Quint was able to, after multiple attempts, download one of the excel sheets shared by the government.
Twitterati instantly exploded in rage as people chastised the government for sharing the private information of citizens without their consent, opening them up to bias and discrimination in their neighbourhoods.
“I can't believe it. Someone has leaked the excel sheet of all the people stamped in Bangalore for self isolation with addresses. How can you release personal info of people!! This is what our government will do with NCR and NPR data too!!! (sic),” said one Bengaluru citizen, reacting to the news on Twitter.
Data Incomplete?
A senior executive a PR firm, who had gone on self-quarantine and a government-prescribed home isolation, said he couldn’t find his name in the list.
“First of all I think the entire exercise is a breach of privacy and would have adverse effects. For the mistake of a few, details of so many people shouldn’t be put out. In my case, I was able to download this list and even after searching multiple times, I couldn’t find my name in the list, even though I was on home quarantine,” he told The Quint.
List Taken Down, Says Health Department
Karnataka Health Department officials refused to take questions, including on the release of the data, during the briefing on 24 March. A senior official on condition of anonymity said the list was put out as part of spreading awareness and it was taken down after the backlash. “There are notices pasted outside houses of those home quarantined, this was just an extension of the process. This will be taken up again in the meetings,” he said.
