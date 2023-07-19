Karnataka Gruha Lakshmi Scheme: Registration Begins Today; Steps To Apply Online

The Gruha Lakshmi scheme is a n initiative that will of great financial help to the women. Under this scheme, the women head of a household will get an assistance of Rs 2,000 per month with an aim to support women and improve their livelihood.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will launch the registration of beneficiaries at a programme at 5:30 PM today at Vidhana Soudha. The ruling Congress hailed the scheme to fulfill the promised as per the election manifesto of the party. The beneficiaries will receive the money under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme from August 15-20. The registration for the scheme has begins today and will continue for a year.

The scheme will prove to beneficial for over 1,11,00,000 women. The state has set aside Rs 18,000 crore for this scheme. Earlier this week, Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar said that all women whose names are there as the head of the family on BPL and APL cards are eligible for the scheme.

The women or their husbands who pay income tax or GST will not be a part of the scheme. This scheme may benefit 12.8 million families in the state.