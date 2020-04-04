K’taka Govt Stops Free Meals for Poor at B’luru’s Indira Canteens

The Karnataka government has withdrawn its decision to provide free food to the poor at its Indira Canteens in Bengaluru. The decision was made by the COVID-19 committee on Friday, 3 April after it was suspected that this provision was being misused.

Talking to the media, the state’s primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar said that the government will continue to focus on providing grains to those in need and as well as cooked meals at a nominal fee.