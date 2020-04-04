K’taka Govt Stops Free Meals for Poor at B’luru’s Indira Canteens
The Karnataka government has withdrawn its decision to provide free food to the poor at its Indira Canteens in Bengaluru. The decision was made by the COVID-19 committee on Friday, 3 April after it was suspected that this provision was being misused.
Talking to the media, the state’s primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar said that the government will continue to focus on providing grains to those in need and as well as cooked meals at a nominal fee.
“There are concerns about the quality and quantity of the food at the Indira Canteens. People would fill autos with 100 packets to 200 free packets of food. This was brought to the notice of the commissioner. However, food that was previously given at a nominal price will continue as usual.”S Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister
An order from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) reiterated this decision. It read: “The government has been issuing food grains kits to construction workers, labourers and migrant population. Several organisations have come forward to provide help. The government is providing Rs 2,000 cash assistance to 15 lakh construction workers and labourers. Besides, the food and civil supplies department is providing poor families rations for two months.”
People from low-income backgrounds and daily wage workers were dependent on the free food from Indira Canteens. However, the government insists that a system is in place to ensure food reaches the needy of Bengaluru.
