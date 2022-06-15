4 Karnataka Farmers Try To Die by Suicide Due to Alleged Harassment by BJP MLA
The farmers were immediately taken by villagers and the police to the hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.
Four farmers tried to die by suicide by consuming poison in Karanataka's Haveri on Tuesday, 14 June, over alleged harassment by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA.
They were immediately taken by villagers and the police to the hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.
The four farmers, identified as Pandappa Lamani (70), Guruchappa (72), Hanumanthappa (41), and Gangavva Kabur (65) tried to die by suicide in their respective fields.
Doctors said that all four of them are currently out of danger.
'BJP MLA Trying to Extort One-Third Land Allotted to Farmers'
While the government has given land to 29 farmers in the village under the Akrama Sakarma scheme, farmers in the area have alleged that BJP MLA, Nehru Olekar, has been demanding one-third of the land allotted to the farmers.
"We have been working as farmers here for the last 30-45 years. When Nehru Olekar became an MLA, he gave us the registered papers of this land. Now he is asking for 5 gunte land back," said a farmer named Shankarappa.
He also said that several farmers had already cultivated the land, adding that the MLA's sons and people working under him had also been harassing them.
The police, however, said that no written complaints have been submitted to them regarding threats from the MLA.
"I have no information about the MLA. I have come here because it was a medico-legal case. After receiving a complaint, there will be a complete investigation," said Haveri Superintendent of Police (SP) Hanumantharaya.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.