Karnataka: Here's How A Quota Changed Muslim Lives. BJP Now Wants to Scrap It

Reservation helped Shafiullah become a technology lead in an IT company and change the course of not just his but his entire family’s life back in his village. He now makes it a point to give back to the community.

Reservation helped Mohsina secure a corporate job, but it also indirectly opened doors for her to make it to Brazil to play football.

Reservation helped Hafsa gain an MBBS admission and paved the path to achieve her childhood dream of becoming a doctor.

Reservation helped Farheen study software engineering. But she is worried about the future of her brother, an aspiring doctor, since the Karnataka government scrapped the 4 per cent Muslim reservation that helped her make her dreams a reality. Something her brother may not be able to do.