Karnataka Court Orders FIR Against Kangana Over Farm Laws Tweet

A Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district on Friday, 9 October, directed the police to register a First Information Report or FIR against actor Kangana Ranaut. This was after the court was approached by an advocate named Ramesh Naik L, who alleged that the authorities had failed to take action against the actor over her tweet against farmers.

Ramesh had taken objection to Kangana's tweet from 21 September on farmers opposing the farm Bills (now Acts) from the Twitter account, '@KanganaTeam'.

"People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about Farmers bill and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists. You very well know what I said but simply like to spread misinformation,” the tweet said.