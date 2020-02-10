Karnataka Cabinet Expansion: CM Allots Portfolios to 10 Turncoats

The total strength of the Karnataka cabinet is 34. At present, including Chief Minister Yediyurappa, there are 18 cabinet ministers. In the second round of cabinet expansion, party loyalists are expected to be promoted to cabinet ranks.

CM Yediyurappa, on Sunday, had reiterated that senior leader Umesh Kati will be made a minister soon. Katti and two others were dropped following discontent over ignoring senior leaders, and neglecting other parts like Kalyana-Karnataka, coastal districts and the south.

Party leaders are expected to hold meetings to address the disgruntlement before the second round of cabinet expansion.