Karnataka Cabinet Expansion: CM Allots Portfolios to 10 Turncoats
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday, 10 February, announced the portfolios for 10 newly inducted ministers in his cabinet. These Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) turncoats, who had helped the BJP to come to power, were inducted into the cabinet on 6 February.
Yediyurappa has kept his promise to the turncoats and the rewards for the party loyalists are expected soon, as the BJP is planning a second round of cabinet expansion.
List of Portfolios
Some Major Portfolios Held Back
Ramesh Jarkiholi, who played a big role in the defection of the former coalition MLAs, has been given the Major and Minor Irrigation Department, which was one of the demands he had put forth.
While Energy and Bangalore Development remain with the CM, agriculture department – which was with Deputy CM Laxman Savadi – has been given to Basavaraj Bommai as an additional charge. Bommai presently holds the home department portfolio.
According to sources, Energy and Agriculture may be given to party loyalists in the second round of cabinet expansion, while the chief minister may hold on to Bangalore Development.
Party Loyalists to Be Inducted Soon
The total strength of the Karnataka cabinet is 34. At present, including Chief Minister Yediyurappa, there are 18 cabinet ministers. In the second round of cabinet expansion, party loyalists are expected to be promoted to cabinet ranks.
CM Yediyurappa, on Sunday, had reiterated that senior leader Umesh Kati will be made a minister soon. Katti and two others were dropped following discontent over ignoring senior leaders, and neglecting other parts like Kalyana-Karnataka, coastal districts and the south.
Party leaders are expected to hold meetings to address the disgruntlement before the second round of cabinet expansion.
