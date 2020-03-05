Karnataka Budget: Cash-Strapped Govt Hikes Duty on Liquor, Fuel
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa presented the state budget with a total expenditure of Rs 2,37,893 crore, on Thursday, 5 March. The government which is cash-starved after the central government slashed the state’s share from central funds, presented a budget with a marginal increase of 1.5 percent compared to 2019.
Tax on Fuel, Liquor Increased
In its attempts to make up for the reduction in central funds, the government has increased the tax on petrol from 32 percent to 35 percent and diesel from 21 percent to 24 percent, translating to an increase Rs 1.60 per litre of petrol and Rs 1.59 on diesel.
In the hopes of raising additional funds from the sector, the Excise Department’s targets for the financial year have been increased from Rs 20,950 crore to Rs 22,700 crore.
Focus on Farmers
The chief minister, who kept his focus on the farmers in the state, allocated Rs 32,250 crore for agriculture. He earmarked Rs 467 crore for waving interest on agricultural loans, which he said would benefit 92,000 farmers.
Calling it a special feature of current budget, Yediyurappa announced a Child Budget “for the first time in the history of the state.” Rs 36340 crore has been allocated for this purpose.
This is Yediyurappa’s sixth budget as finance minister. He had presented two budgets as deputy CM holding the finance portfolio during the BJP-JD(S) coalition between 2006 and 2007 and three as CM between 2008 and 2010.
