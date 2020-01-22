Boy Who Guided Ambulance Across Flooded Bridge Gets Bravery Award

Two children from Karnataka have been selected for the Indian Council of Child Welfare National Bravery Awards 2019.

One of the recipients is Venkatesh, a 12-year-old from Raichur, who guided an ambulance through a submerged bridge during the devastating floods in parts of the state.

The other recipient from the state is 9-year-old Aarti Kiran Shet, from Uttara Kannada district, who saved her two-year-old brother from a raging cow.