Karnataka Anti-Cow Slaughter Bill: Cabinet Passes Ordinance

It may be recalled that the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, 2020, was passed by the state Assembly on December 9 without any discussion, despite vocal opposition from the Congress and the JD(S).

However, in order to be made a law, the Bill had to get approved by the Legislative Council too. But unlike in the Assembly, the ruling BJP does not have favourable numbers in the Council. While the BJP has 31 MLCs (Member of Legislative Council), the Congress and JD(S) have 29 and 14 MLCs respectively.

With the law now passed as an ordinance awaiting the Governor’s assent, it has to be vetted by the Council within six weeks, where the Bill is yet to be introduced. Otherwise, the law will not exist. However, the government can pass a fresh ordinance.