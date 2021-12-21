Karnataka's Protection of Right to Religion Bill To Be Tabled in Assembly Today
The legislation was approved by the Karnataka Cabinet on Monday.
Known as the state's 'anti-conversion' bill, the Karnataka Protection of Right to Religion Bill, 2021 will be tabled in the legislative assembly on Tuesday, 21 December.
The bill, which was was granted the state cabinet's approval on Monday, 20 December, seeks to prohibit conversion from one religion to another by means that it categorises as fraudulent.
The opposition Congress has decided to oppose the bill in the Assembly.
State Congress chief DK Shivakumar spoke on the legislation on Monday and was quoted by ANI as saying:
"Congress party will oppose it outright (in the Assembly). It's against the Constitution and seeks to destroy harmony and create communal tension. It'll lead to a dip in investment in Karnataka."Karnataka Congres president DK Shivakumar
Under the act, a person wilfully converting to another faith will be required to inform the district commissioner of the conversion two months in advance, following which the DC is liable to conduct an inquiry into the purpose behind the decision.
For violators, the bill seeks to impose stringent punishment, with different sentences for persons belonging to the general category and those involved in converting persons belonging to the Scheduled Caste or Schedule Tribe categories.
A copy of the the draft bill notes:
“No person shall convert or attempt to convert either directly or otherwise any other person from one religion to another by use of misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means or by marriage, nor shall any person abet or conspire for conversions."
