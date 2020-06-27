The Karnataka government on Saturday, 27 June, decided to implement a full lockdown in the state every Sunday starting 5 July. The government has said that no activities, other than essential services and supplies, will be permitted.The decision was taken at a meeting convened by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in which it was also decided that the night curfew timings will be altered from the existing 9 pm-5 am to 8 pm-5 am starting 29 June.The decision was taken on a day when the state reported 918 cases of COVID-19, the highest increase so far.Karnataka Begins Conducting Pending Class 10 Board Examinations Here’s All That Has Been Decided:All government offices will remain closed on all Saturdays starting 10 July.The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commissioner has been directed to set up more wholesale vegetable markets to avoid crowding of people.Offices have been directed to have centralised bed allocation system to speed up hospitalisation of COVID-19 patients.The chief minister has also said that the number of ambulances carrying COVID-19 patients should be increased and separate arrangements should be made for carrying the mortal remains of dead patients.Police Control Room has been directed to use wireless system to ease the movement of ambulances.Yediyurappa has also directed to notify tie-up of hotels with hospitals to avoid any shortage of beds for treatment.The BBMP Commissioner has been directed to notify reservation of 50 percent of beds in medical colleges and private hospitals.Several other decisions pertaining to identifying more places for cremation, identifying marriage halls, hostels, institutions for COVID-19 care were taken. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.