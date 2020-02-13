Despite Mining Violations, Anand Singh Gets K’taka Forest Ministry

Barely a day after the initial allocation of ministries, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has drawn flak for his decision to appoint turncoat MLA Anand Singh as the minister for forest, environment and ecology.

Singh, who had first been given charge of the Food and Civil Supplies ministry, has over a dozen serious cases pending against him under the Karnataka Forest Act and the Mines and Minerals Act.

According to a TOI report, Anand Singh had on Wednesday claimed that he had not lobbied for this particular portfolio and it was given to him at the discretion of the CM.

“It was the CM who gave me the responsibility, I didn’t ask for it. If anybody has any problem, let them ask the CM why he gave me this portfolio,” he reportedly said. Comparing his offences to traffic violations, Singh that it was natural for those in the mining business to attract cases under the Forest Act.

In a reshuffle, the portfolios of Anand Singh, BC Patil and K Gopalaiah were reportedly changed.