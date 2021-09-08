Karnal |Farmers' Protest Expected to Intensify: Govt Suspends Telecom Services
Several SKM leaders, including Rakesh Tikait, Gurnam Singh Charunia and Joginder Ugrahan, have joined the protest.
Telecom services, including bulk SMS (other than banking and mobile recharge), have been temporarily suspended by the Government of Haryana amid the expectation that the farmers’ protest in Karnal will intensify.
As per the state government’s circular, the suspension will remain in place till 23:59 hrs (11:59 PM) on 8 September.
According to ANI, the state government has said:
“Temporary suspension of telecom services including bulk SMS (excluding banking & mobile recharge) as a further intensification of protest is expected affecting law-order in Karnal in the wake of call for Kisan Mahapanchayat and further to continue their dharna.”
The government described the motive behind the suspension as “to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms… on mobile and SMS, for facilitation and mobilisation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities.”
More About the Protest
The farmers who held a march and gheraoed Karnal’s mini-secretariat on Tuesday, after the district administration refused to compensate injured protesters and take action against officials for lathi-charging farmers, continued to sit in protest on Wednesday.
Protesters have demanded action against Karnal's former Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ayush Sinha who was, on 28 August, caught on video issuing instructions to the police to ‘crack open’ the heads of protesting farmers.
According to Hindustan Times, several Sanyukta Kisan Morcha leaders, including Rakesh Tikait, Gurnam Singh Charuni, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Yogender Yadav, Darshan Pal and Joginder Ugrahan also joined the Karnal protest on Tuesday evening.
Meanwhile, the controversial farmers' activist, Lakha Sidhana, is also believed to have reached Karnal late night.
A ‘langar’ was organised for farmers protesting outside the mini-secretariat on Tuesday night, as per ANI.
(With inputs from ANI and Hindustan Times.)
