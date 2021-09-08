Karnal |Farmers' Protest Expected to Intensify: Govt Suspends Telecom Services

Telecom services, including bulk SMS (other than banking and mobile recharge), have been temporarily suspended by the Government of Haryana amid the expectation that the farmers’ protest in Karnal will intensify.



As per the state government’s circular, the suspension will remain in place till 23:59 hrs (11:59 PM) on 8 September.

According to ANI, the state government has said:

“Temporary suspension of telecom services including bulk SMS (excluding banking & mobile recharge) as a further intensification of protest is expected affecting law-order in Karnal in the wake of call for Kisan Mahapanchayat and further to continue their dharna.”