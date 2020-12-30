‘Shaheen Bagh Shooter’ Kapil Gujjar Joins BJP, Fired Hours Later

The man in question had fired two rounds in the air at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area – the epicentre of anti-CAA protests – on Saturday, 1 February. Taken into custody by the police following the incident, he reportedly chanted 'Jai Shri Ram.'

Hours after the Delhi Police claimed that Gujjar was (then) a member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the party had asked in a Twitter post how BJP’s then Delhi president Manoj Tiwari had claimed to know there was a report about this “at 9 am, 11 hours before the official statement by Crime Branch, Delhi Police.”