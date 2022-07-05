Lucknow Builder Haji Wasi Arrested Over Allegations of Funding Kanpur Violence
Kanpur JCP Anand Prakash Tiwari said that Wasi is an accused who has been on the run since 3 June
In Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur Police arrested a builder, Haji Wasi, from Lucknow on Monday, 4 July, in connection with violence that broke out in Kanpur on 3 June.
The 3 June violence broke out in Pared, Nai Sadak, and Yateemkhana areas of the city, as members of two communities pelted stones and hurled bombs in an attempt to close shops in protest against "insulting" comments about Prophet Mohammad by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma.
Kanpur Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Anand Prakash Tiwari said that Wasi is an accused who allegedly funded the 3 June violence and was on the run ever since.
The police have registered three cases, 42/2022, 43/22 and 44/22, against him. A non-bailable warrant has also been issued against him.
On Thursday, 1 July, an additional sessions judge court had rejected the interim bail applications of Wasi, who has been charged by Becongunj police under Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others), 504 (insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 7 Criminal Amendment Act, The Times of India reported.
JCP Tiwari added that the police searched Delhi and other cities looking for Wasi. When they received information that his location was close to Amausi Airport, the police intercepted and arrested him.
Tiwari added that interrogation is underway and that Wasi will be presented in court and further investigation will be carried out accordingly.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.