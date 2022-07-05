Lucknow Builder Haji Wasi Arrested Over Allegations of Funding Kanpur Violence

On Thursday, 1 July, an additional sessions judge court had rejected the interim bail applications of Wasi, who has been charged by Becongunj police under Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others), 504 (insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 7 Criminal Amendment Act, The Times of India reported.

JCP Tiwari added that the police searched Delhi and other cities looking for Wasi. When they received information that his location was close to Amausi Airport, the police intercepted and arrested him.

Tiwari added that interrogation is underway and that Wasi will be presented in court and further investigation will be carried out accordingly.