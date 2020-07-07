Kanpur Encounter: ‘UP’s Singham’ Who Ignored Slain Cop’s Complaint

There are several stories associated with Tiwari, some true and others exaggerated.

One of these stories is that in one of his earlier postings in Etawah, he came into conflict with a few people having influence in the Samajwadi Party. This allegedly led to his transfer and a “punishment” posting in Chitrakoot.

According to the legend, it was in this period that he gained knowledge about dacoit gangs which held sway in the region bordering UP and Madhya Pradesh, and this knowledge helped him in a career-changing case over a decade later.

His first major posting in Kanpur came in 1997 and during this stint, he came into prominence over the rescue of a kidnapped son of a tobacco baron as well as a number of “encounters”.