20 Feared Dead as Bus Catches Fire After Collision in UP’s Kannauj

Ten to 12 among the injured 21 jumped from the burning bus to save their lives, the SP said, adding the exact number of casualties will be known only later.

There were around 45 passengers in the bus which was on its way to Jaipur from Farrukhabad at the time of incident, police said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has rushed his ministerial colleague Ram Naresh Agnihotri to the spot and sought a report from the DM Kannauj about the incident.

The chief minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of those who lost their lives and Rs 50,000 to the injured. He also said that the entire district administration is at the spot and involved in the rescue operations.