Kanhaiya Addresses Massive CAA Protest Rally in Bihar’s Purnea
Former student activist and Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Monday, 16 December, addressed a massive protest rally in Bihar’s Purnea district against the amended Citizenship Act and Sunday’s police violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University.
In a video, he shared on Twitter, Kumar is seen raising slogans of Azadi (freedom) to thunderous response from the crowd.
“Bihar's Purnea today raised its voice against the police crackdown on students as well as the anti-poor and anti-constitution CAB-NRC,” he wrote, “The people are beginning to understand that, to avoid their questions, the government wants them to line up in front of government offices to prove their nationality.”
Protests by students and civilians against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and police crackdown on Jamia university continue in several places across the country. Assam DGP confirmed that four people were killed in police action in the state.
The SC, on Tuesday, is set to hear a batch of petitions against the police action.