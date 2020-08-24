No, Caste is Not Dead: Twitter Hits Back at Kangana’s Quota Remark
Kangana Ranaut has once again hit the headlines with her tweet - this time about caste and reservation in India.
In a tweet replying to a news article, the Bollywood actress tweeted, “Caste system has been rejected by modern Indians, in small towns every one knows it’s not acceptable anymore by law and order its nothing more than a sadistic pleasure for few, only our constitution is holding on to it in terms of reservations.”
Soon after her tweet, a major debate erupted slamming Ranaut for denying the existence of caste discrimination in India. Several Bahujan handles also shared their personal experiences of discrimination while many others listed down the innumerable instances of caste violence reported in India on a daily basis.
Several cases of social boycott and caste violence were reported from across the country in the past few days itself. In Odisha, 40 Dalit families were socially boycotted after a 15-year-old girl from their community reportedly plucked flowers from the backyard of an upper caste family two months ago. In Azamgarh, the first Dalit sarpanch was shot dead allegedly by upper caste members in Bansgaon village.
‘Privilege’: Twitter Reminds Kangana Why We Need Caste-Based Reservations
Calling her “privileged”, many on Twitter reminded the premise on which caste-based reservations were allowed in India.
