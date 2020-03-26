Kamal Haasan Offers to Convert Party Office Into COVID-19 Hospital

Eight new cases were recorded in Tamil Nadu, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 26.



The first death recorded was recorded in the wee hours on Wednesday, when a 54-year-old man infected with coronavirus died at a hospital in Madurai, due to the pandemic. The patient had a medical history of steroid-dependent COPD, uncontrolled diabetes and hypertension, the state Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said.

The second patient has recovered well and has tested negative in the two COVID-19 tests now, he said. He is likely to be discharged in two days. The first COVID-19 patient has already recovered and has been discharged.