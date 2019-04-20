Demonetisation Killing Jobs Instead of Black Money is Kaafi Real

A newly-published report by Azim Premji University says the unemployment rate in India has doubled in the last eight years and 50 lakh jobs were lost in last two years following demonetisation in November 2016.

“Unemployment, in general, has risen steadily post 2011. Both the PLFS and the CMIE-CPDX report the overall unemployment rate to be around 6 percent in 2018, double of what it was in the decade from 2000 to 2011,” the report by Azim Premji University researchers said.