‘Justice Has Been Served’: Nirbhaya’s Grandfather

Nirbhaya's grandfather Lalji Singh, who was up all night waiting for the convicts to be hanged, said that "it was a dark night which has now passed, it's a new day for everyone, Nirbhaya got justice today, women of this country got justice today and the media is also a part of this justice."

Nirbhaya's grandfather further stated that "now the criminals will be scared to commit such a heinous crime, and from now on women of this country will feel safe."