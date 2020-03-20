‘Justice Has Been Served’: Nirbhaya’s Grandfather
A seven-year long battle for justice finally culminated in the execution of the four men convicted in the gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedic student in Delhi, 2012.
Soon after the hanging, celebrations erupted in Nirbhaya’s native village in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia. The entire village was seen dancing, singing and applauding the execution of the convicts.
Nirbhaya's grandfather Lalji Singh, who was up all night waiting for the convicts to be hanged, said that "it was a dark night which has now passed, it's a new day for everyone, Nirbhaya got justice today, women of this country got justice today and the media is also a part of this justice."
Nirbhaya's grandfather further stated that "now the criminals will be scared to commit such a heinous crime, and from now on women of this country will feel safe."
Nirbhaya's mother who fought the battle to justice said that “struggle of seven years has finally ended, and I thank every citizen of the country as well as the government.” She also said that women will definitely feel safer after this execution.
On the night of 16 December, the 23-year-old woman was brutally gang-raped by six men, one of whom was a juvenile at the time. Nirbhaya died in a Singapore hospital after battling for her life for a fortnight.
Six people, including the four convicts and the juvenile, were named as accused.
On 5 March, a trial court issued fresh death warrants for 20 March at 5.30 am as the final date for execution.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)