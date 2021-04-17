After PM’s ‘Symbolic’ Appeal, Juna Akhara Ends Kumbh Mela

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed that the ongoing Kumbh Mela should only be “symbolic” in light of the rising COVID-19 cases, Swami Avdheshanand Giri of the Juna Akhara announced an end to the month-long festival on Saturday, 17 April.

He took to Twitter to share the Akhara’s decision and said that their priority is the safety of the citizens of the country. “In the light of the pandemic, we have performed the visarjan (immersion) of the gods,” he further wrote.