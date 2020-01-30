Judge Questions Cops Over Bijnor Anti-CAA Stir, Grants Bail to 48

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor has granted bail to 48 people, accused of indulging in violence during the anti-CAA unrest which unfolded in the state in December 2019, news channel NDTV reported on Thursday, 30 January.

Bijnor was one of the worst-hit places during the anti-CAA protest violence in the state. Two people – Anas and Suleiman – were killed in protests on 20 December in Nehtaur in West UP's Bijnor district. A day after the violent protests, Bijnor’s SP Sanjeev Tyagi had admitted that they opened fire in self-defence – which led to the death of Suleiman, while Anas died in public firing.