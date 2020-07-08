Union Asks Village Council to Drop Complaint Against Journalist

The Indian Journalists Union on Wednesday, 8 July, issued a statement expressing “serious concern” regarding the police complaint filed by the Lawsohtun village in Meghalaya against Shillong Times editor Patricia Mukhim.

On 3 July, six youths were brutally assaulted by 20-25 masked miscreants at Lawsohtun. Mukhim had posted about the incident on Facebook, saying it was “unacceptable”, and asked why the ‘dorbar shnong’, or village council of Lawsohtun was not able to find out who had been involved in the clash, and why they shouldn’t “lead the charge and identify those murderous elements?”

Local leaders argued that the clash was an unexpected one between two groups “playing together”, and that Mukhim’s statement was unfortunate and irresponsible, inciting communal tension.