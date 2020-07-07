Meghalaya Village Council Files Complaint for FIR Against Journo

In a new development to the Lawsohtun incident, the dorbar shnong (village council) of Lawsohtun on Monday, 6 July, submitted a complaint to the superintendent of police, East Khasi Hills district, Meghalaya, to file an FIR against senior journalist Patricia Mukhim.

According to the complaint filed by Lurshai Shylla, headman of Dorbar Shnong Lawsohtun and Bankhrawkupar Sohtun, secretary of Dorbar Shnong Lawsohtun, it stated that the dorbar shnong feels that the statement made by Mukhim incites communal tension and might instigate a communal conflict which may spread to the entire state.

The dorbar shnong in its complaint said, “Therefore, an offence under sections 153A, 505 and 499 of IPC, has been made out and kindly register an FIR against her and proceed in accordance with law.”