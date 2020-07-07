Meghalaya Village Council Files Complaint for FIR Against Journo
The complaint comes after the Lawsohtun incident, in which 6 youths were assaulted by 20-25 masked miscreants.
In a new development to the Lawsohtun incident, the dorbar shnong (village council) of Lawsohtun on Monday, 6 July, submitted a complaint to the superintendent of police, East Khasi Hills district, Meghalaya, to file an FIR against senior journalist Patricia Mukhim.
According to the complaint filed by Lurshai Shylla, headman of Dorbar Shnong Lawsohtun and Bankhrawkupar Sohtun, secretary of Dorbar Shnong Lawsohtun, it stated that the dorbar shnong feels that the statement made by Mukhim incites communal tension and might instigate a communal conflict which may spread to the entire state.
The dorbar shnong in its complaint said, “Therefore, an offence under sections 153A, 505 and 499 of IPC, has been made out and kindly register an FIR against her and proceed in accordance with law.”
Referring to Mukhim’s post on social media, the complaint stated that she has defamed not only the Dorbar Shnong of Lawsohtun, but the entire village without any basis.
The post had said, “... and what about the dorbar shnong of the area? Don’t they have their eyes and ears to the ground? Don’t they know the criminal elements in their jurisdiction? Should they not lead the charge and identify those murderous elements?”
Speaking to reporters, secretary of Lawsohtun, Bankhrawkupar Sohtun said, “This was a very unfortunate incident which, in fact, was unexpected. The incident was just a clash between two groups playing together.”
Sohtun added, “Secondly, it was (an) unfortunate and irresponsible statement made by Patricia inciting communal tension. She cannot give communal colour on such a petty incident. It is very unfortunate and we condemn her statement, and at the same time, we expect nothing of such statements should be made by any individual who does not know the insight of the incident [sic].”
SP of East Khasi Hills District, Sylvester Nongtnger, said that they will look into the complaint filed by the dorbar shnong.
Regarding the investigation, Nongtnger said that as mentioned earlier, 11 suspects were picked up on 4 July. He further appealed to all citizens not to communalise the issue unnecessarily.
On 3 July, six youths were brutally assaulted by 20-25 masked miscreants at Lawsohtun locality in Shillong.
(This story was first published in EastMojo and has been republished with permission.)
