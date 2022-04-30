‘Must Be Mindful of Laxman Rekha’: CJI Ramana at Meet With CMs & PM Modi
PM Modi pushed for local languages in courts and said that it will “increase the confidence of the common citizens".
Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana, while speaking at the 11th Joint Conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 30 April, said that “we must be mindful of Laxman Rekha".
He added that the “judiciary will never come in way of governance if it's as per law. If municipalities, gram panchayats perform duties, if police investigate properly and illegal custodial torture comes to end, people need not have to look to courts.”
Meanwhile, stating that the government is trying to do their best to improve the judicial system, PM Modi pushed for local languages in courts and said that it will “increase the confidence of the common citizens of the country in the justice system,” news agency ANI reported.
Speaking on the gaps in the judicial system, CJI Ramana said, “Decisions of court aren't implemented by governments for years. There's deliberate inaction despite judicial pronouncements that aren't good for country. Although policymaking is not our domain, if a citizen comes to us with their grievances then court can't refuse.”
‘20 Judges per 10 Lakh Population Is Alarmingly Low’: CJI Ramana
Stating that it is only the judicial process that is adversarial, and not the judges or their judgments, CJI Ramana said, "Please be generous in creating more posts and filling the same, so that our judge-to-population ratio is comparable to advanced democracies. As per sanctioned strength, we have just around 20 judges per 10 lakh population, which is alarmingly low," news agency IANS reported.
He also spoke about how well-meaning intentions” behind Public Interest Litigations (PIL) are misused and turned into 'Personal Interest Litigation' to “stall projects and terrorise the public authorities".
CJI Ramana further said that currently, out of 1,104 sanctioned posts of high court judges, there are 388 vacancies, and out of 180 recommendations, 126 appointments have been made for various high courts.
He added that 50 proposals are still awaiting approval by the Centre and the high courts have sent around 100 names to the Union government, which are yet to reach the apex court.
Meanwhile, PM Modi, stressing on technology in the judicial system being an essential part of the Digital India mission, announced that the e-courts project is being implemented on Saturday in “mission mode”.
The PM also took a jibe at states, saying that in 2015, while the Centre identified about 1,800 laws that had become irrelevant and had abolished 1,450 of them. However, he pointed out that 75 laws have been abolished by the states.
(With inputs from ANI.)
