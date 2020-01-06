JNU Violence Reminds Me of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack: Uddhav

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday, 6 January, compared the JNU violence with the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, and said students were feeling "unsafe" in the country.

Amid demands of resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in view of the violence, Thackeray said politics over it can wait and the priority should be to take strict action against the attackers.

"The attack on JNU students on Sunday night reminded me of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Students are feeling unsafe in the country. I will not allow anything like JNU to happen in Maharashtra," he told reporters here.

Asserting that students in Maharashtra were safe, Thackeray said he will not tolerate any move to hurt them.