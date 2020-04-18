JNU Student Sharjeel Imam Charge-Sheeted for Seditious Speech

JNU student Sharjeel Imam has been charge-sheeted for allegedly giving a seditious speech and instigating the anti-CAA ‘riots’ that took place in Jamia Millia Islamia on 15 December 2019, the Delhi Police said on Saturday, 18 April.

Imam had been arrested for ‘instigating and abetting Jamia riots’ from Bihar's Jehanabad on 28 January for allegedly making inflammatory speeches regarding the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 at the Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi and in Aligarh.

He had surrendered to the Delhi Police and had subsequently been placed under arrest.

“We have not gone through the complete charge-sheet that was filed on 17 April 2020 by Delhi Police. After going through it, we will take the appropriate measures,” Imam's lawyer Ahmad Ibrahim said, according to ANI.