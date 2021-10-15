'Answer Every Call': 5 Yrs On, Missing JNU Student Najeeb’s Mother Awaits Son

Fatima Nafees ensures her phone’s battery is charged 24X7, and the mobile data is never switched off. She answers each call promptly, even those from unknown numbers.

“What if it’s my son Najeeb?” asks the 52-year-old.

It’s been exactly five years since Najeeb Ahmed, a first-year MSc Biotechnology student at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi, went missing, after a scuffle with three members of the right-wing students’ organisation Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) outside his hostel room.