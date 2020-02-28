JNU Sedition: Delhi Govt Gives Nod to Prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar

The Delhi government on Friday, 28 February, gave a go-ahead to prosecute former JNUSU President Kanhaiya Kumar and two others in a sedition case, PTI reported quoting police sources.

Kumar and others were booked for sedition over allegedly anti-India slogans raised at an event on Parliament-attack accused Afzal Guru at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in 2016.

On 14 January last year, the Delhi police had filed a charge sheet against Kumar and others, including former JNU students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya.

Delhi Police had written to the Delhi government for sanctions to prosecute Kumar and others just two hours before filing the charge sheet.